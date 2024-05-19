Watch: Kamal Haasan Reserves Special Praise for MS Dhoni

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan expressed his admiration for cricketer MS Dhoni before the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match. While promoting his upcoming movie Indian 2, Kamal talked about Dhoni's remarkable journey from a small town to becoming a cricketing icon.

Kamal praised Dhoni's endeavour, highlighting that his story differs from the typical elite college cricketer's path. Haasan highlighted that Dhoni despite coming from a small town achieved what elite cricketers fail to during the span of their careers.

The actor further spoke fondly of Dhoni, admiring his ability to maintain composure under immense pressure. He stated that pressure simply does not effect the man and expressed admiration for the legendary cricketer.

Earlier when Dhoni had announced his retirement from cricket in August 2020, Kamal took to Twitter and penned an emotional note for the World Cup winning captain.

On the work front, Kamal is busy promoting his upcoming 'Indian 2'. During the Star Sports promotion during the match, Kamal revealed that moviegoers can expect a glimpse of the third part of the franchise, 'Indian 3'. The team has reportedly brought on a special consultant to work on the trailers and pre-release assets for both 'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3'.

Kamal Haasan about MS Dhoni's impact and what makes him special. Goosebumps 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jyWBEMzRrU — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) May 18, 2024

Nearly three decades after their 1996 hit 'Indian', Haasan and director Shankar are reuniting to rekindle their magic with Indian 2. The star-studded cast includes SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, and Kalidas Jayaram, alongside Kamal Haasan in the lead role.