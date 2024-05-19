Sanjay Bishnoi of 'Delhi Crime' fame shares Cannes experience after 'Santosh' screening

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Bishnoi, who is known for ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘12th Fail’, recently got his film ‘Santosh’ showcased at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category.

‘Santosh’ has been directed by the UK-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri.

Actor Sanjay Bishnoi described the film as a story of a woman’s survival in a world of crime and caste-based discrimination. He plays one of the principal parts along with Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar.

Sharing his excitement, the actor said: “I am lucky to be part of projects which allowed me to visit Sundance in 2019 and bag the first Emmy for India for the web series ‘Delhi Crime’. And now with Santosh, we are in one of the top categories at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. This gives us an opportunity to reach a wider audience and increase awareness for the project.”

“An actor like me, who is in an early stage of his career, gets benefited immensely with such recognition and honour. I hope this translates into more opportunities and meaningful work because that’s the journey and purpose of it all.”

Sanjay is making the most of his time while at the film festival. “I’m trying my best to watch Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’, ‘Kinds of Kindness’ by Yorgos Lanthimos and all the official selections from India - ‘All The Light We Imagine’, ‘The Shameless’ and ‘Sister Midnight’ for the brilliant Radhika Apte.”

“I’m a Coppola fan and it was amazing to see Adam Driver. I also saw our very own Naseeruddin Shah for the ‘Manthan’ screening at Cannes as well. He is an inspiration for any actor in India and across the world. I’m on a constant hunt to spot all the wonderful artists and experience amazing cinema at this beautiful festival. There is nothing better than people coming together to celebrate stories and discuss art,” he added.

