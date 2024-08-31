Revathi breaks silence on director Ranjith sending obscene pics to her

Popular actress of yesteryears Revathi has broken her silence on the allegations against Malayalam director Ranjith who was earlier accused of sexual misconduct by the Bengali actress, Sreelekha Mitra. A 33-year-old man named Sajeer, who is a native of Kozhikode district in Kerala, had dragged the name of the actress into the controversy.



Following the release of the Hema Committee report in public domain, Sajeer approached the special police team which is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct in the Southern film industry.

In his complaint, the young man had claimed Ranjith had sexually harassed him by forcing him to take off his clothes. Subsequently, the director took photos of him and allegedly sent it to Revathi and also told him that she liked him. He also said that this incident happened at a hotel in Bengaluru in 2012.

Responding to the controversy, Revathi dismissed the media reports as baseless and also stated that there is no truth in allegations levelled by the young man.

