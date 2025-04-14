YSRCP files petition in Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Act

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the amendments to the Waqf Act, which were recently passed by Parliament and approved by the President of India.

Announcing the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the party emphasized that the Bill violates Articles 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Constitution—provisions that guarantee fundamental rights, equality before the law, freedom of religion, and the autonomy of religious denominations to manage their own affairs.

Citing serious constitutional violations and the failure to address the concerns of the Muslim community, the party asserted that the provisions of the new Act undermine the religious character and administrative independence of the Waqf Boards.

The YSRCP specifically flagged the inclusion of non-Muslim members under Sections 9 and 14, describing it as interference in the internal functioning of Waqf institutions.

It is worth noting that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre tabled the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament last month. Despite pledging support to the Muslim community—a minority in India—Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed TDP MPs to vote in favour of the Bill.

In contrast, YSRCP MPs strongly opposed the Bill and voted against its passage.

The amendments introduced significant changes to the management of Waqf properties, which are Muslim endowments dedicated to religious or charitable purposes, in India. Enacted by Parliament and receiving presidential assent on April 5, 2025, the Waqf Amendment Act aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in Waqf administration.