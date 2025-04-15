Suriya’s ‘Retro’ team uses last comic strip to shine light on fantastic work of film’s technicians

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s eagerly-awaited action entertainer ‘Retro’, featuring actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, on Tuesday dedicated their last comic series strip before the release of the film to bring to light the fantastic work of those technicians who have been working tirelessly on the film but have remained far from the limelight.

Continuing its practise of presenting some funny and memorable incidents from the sets of ‘Retro’ as a comic strip, Stone Bench films, the firm producing the film along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, on Tuesday released its last comic strip titled ‘EPI:010 Offscreen Magicians of RETRO!‘ on its X timeline.

The series starts with an introduction to production designer Jackie, whom the makers called “The Set Magician”.

“Our production designer doesn’t just build sets, he creates whole new worlds. Even when the director says it’s enough, Jackie keeps adding more. He puts in double the effort and makes every frame look rich and beautiful. He is the star behind the art direction,” they wrote.

The makers then spoke about the work of dance choreographer Sherif Master, whom they called ‘The Dance Wizard’.

“The #Kanimaa hook step was not just a dance move, it felt like a magic spell that reached across the world. Sherif Master doesn’t just teach dance steps, he brings magic to the stage. Everyone started dancing without even realizing it,” the makers said.

Up next for recognition was the effort put in by the art director of the film Mayapandi, whom the makers christened ‘The Design Magician’.

They said, “The Art director who speaks softly but works with great power. Whatever the director imagines, he turns it into reality with his own creative touch. He is Pandiyaa’s most trusted person and a true master in production design.”

A word of appreciation came in next for editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, whom the makers called, ‘The Edit Wizard’.

“He is quick like scissors and fast like lightning. He cuts and joins scenes perfectly and brings magic to the screen. He works with full focus and makes sure everything flows smoothly.”

The team then spoke about stylist Pravin, better known as ‘The Style Illusionist’

“He may be quiet, but his fashion work speaks loudly. Because of him, Suriya’s jacket has become a big trend. With just a few stylish touches, he makes everything look cool. He is the silent star of fashion,” the makers said.

Next, they spoke about cameraman Shreyas calling him the “cameraman who brings the magic to every shot.”

Tuney John, who designed the posters of the film, was called ‘The Poster Magician’.

Speaking about him, the makers said, “The first magic of RETRO began with his posters. They were full of colour, bold and instantly grabbed attention. He created the movie’s look even before it reached the screen and he continues to bring that magic with every new poster.”

Finally, looking to applaud the technicians for the work they had done in the film, the makers said, “These are the Offscreen Magicians of RETRO! They are not seen on the screen, but without them, the real magic wouldn’t happen. Massive respect to the entire team. Retro from May 1st – get ready for the magic!”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.