Pawan Kalyan to Team Up with Gopichand Malineni for His Next?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to collaborate with mass entertainer specialist Gopichand Malineni for an exciting new film. Known for his commercial blockbusters, Gopichand is currently on a roll with back-to-back successes, from the Telugu hit Veera Simha Reddy starring Nandamuri Balakrishna to his recent Hindi venture G.O.A.T. featuring Sunny Deol.

As per industry buzz, the director recently pitched a powerful story idea to Pawan Kalyan, which the actor reportedly liked. Sources suggest that Pawan has given the green signal and asked Gopichand to develop the full script.

With the Andhra Pradesh elections behind him, Pawan Kalyan is gradually refocusing on his film career. He’s currently completing two of his long-pending projects, OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Simultaneously, he is expected to set aside some dates for Gopichand’s project as well.

Insiders reveal that Pawan aims to wrap up all his ongoing commitments by the end of 2025, setting the stage for this new film to go on floors in 2026. Meanwhile, Gopichand is busy fine-tuning the script, planning the project in such a way that it can be completed within Pawan’s limited availability.

With expectations already sky-high, this powerful combination is set to create waves across Tollywood. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation and further details about this much-anticipated collaboration.