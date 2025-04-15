Extreme heat may raise risk of schizophrenia, depression: Study

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Rising temperatures may not only affect physical health, but could also increase the burden of mental and behavioural disorders (MBD) like schizophrenia and depression by almost 50 per cent by 2050, according to a new study.

The research led by the University of Adelaide highlights the urgent need to act now to protect mental health as the climate warms.

Published in the journal Nature Climate Change, the study shows that high temperatures contributed to an annual loss of 8,458 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), representing 1.8 per cent of the total MBD burden in Australia.

Young people aged 15 to 44 are particularly affected, with most losses linked to living with poor mental health.

"The detrimental impacts of climate change on good mental health and emotional states have been increasingly recognised worldwide, and it's only going to get worse unless we act," said lead author Professor Peng Bi, from the University's School of Public Health.

MBDs encompass a broad spectrum of symptoms associated with distress or impairment in important functional areas, including an individual's emotional regulation, cognition, or behaviour, anxiety, depression, bipolar, schizophrenia, alcohol, drug use, and other mental and substance use disorders.

"From mild distress to serious conditions like schizophrenia, rising temperatures are making things harder for millions," said Professor Bi.

The study found that warmer regions, like those closer to the equator, face higher risks.

"These results underscore the crucial role of policymakers in developing focused public health interventions to minimise the emergence of mental health impacts of climate change, given its significant human, social and financial consequences," said Professor Bi.

"Our findings show that climate change will drive up mental health challenges beyond what population growth alone would cause," added first author Dr. Jingwen Liu.

The researchers call for immediate action, including heat-health action plans to prepare healthcare systems for rising mental health needs, localised solutions, like community programmes and green spaces to build resilience and support for vulnerable groups, ensuring those most at risk get the care they need during hot periods.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.