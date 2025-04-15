BTS member Jin to release second solo album ‘Echo’ next month

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Jin, who is a member of the K-pop boy group BTS, is releasing his second solo album titled ‘Echo’. The highly anticipated follow-up arrives just six months after his solo debut ‘Happy’ and marks a significant milestone as he continues his artistic evolution into 2025.

A press statement read, “Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, ‘Echo’ offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity”, reports ‘Variety’.

It further mentioned, “Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry”.

As per ‘Variety’, beyond his musical endeavors, the multi-hyphenate star has been expanding his entertainment portfolio with a standout appearance in Netflix’s Korean variety series ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’.

The show features Jin co-managing an eccentric bed-and-breakfast on South Korea’s picturesque Ulleungdo island alongside Korean webtoon artist Kian84 and ‘SNL Korea’ star Ji Ye-eun.

‘Echo’ will release worldwide on all major streaming platforms on May 16, with additional album details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, first rose to global prominence as a member of BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has redefined the boundaries of pop music since their 2013 debut.

His previous solo works, including ‘Awake’, ‘Epiphany’, and ‘Moon’, have showcased his distinct vocal color and emotional range. In 2022, he collaborated with Coldplay on ‘The Astronaut’.

The announcement of ‘Echo’ comes during an active period for the performer, who represented South Korea as a torchbearer in last year’s Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay before releasing his debut solo album ‘Happy’.

