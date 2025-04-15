Nani to Play Dual Role in HIT 3? Decoding Trailer

Since its release on April 14th, the trailer for HIT by Natural Star Nani: The Third Case has dominated YouTube. The teaser generated quite a bit of buzz owing to the amount of violence that was depicted, and even though there was criticism surrounding the same, the team and director Sailesh Kolanu were appreciated for attempting a new style of action with the third franchise of HIT.

The trailer for HIT-3 escalates the violence, serving as a cautionary tale for those who are averse to witnessing bloodshed on screen. The three-minute trailer is packed with blood, and Sailesh has successfully broken the traditional trailer format by combining all the film's high moments into one and attempting to tell a story within the trailer itself.

Even with the first two HIT movies, Sailesh made sure to cut the trailers in such a way that the audiences remained clear of the mood that they were entering. With HIT 3, there was never a moment where Nani smiled or broke the Arjun Sarkaar character. He remained intense, aggressive, and extremely violent throughout, and if the movie delivers this on May 1st, it will be a joyous occasion for genre lovers of Telugu cinema.

If we observe both the teaser and the trailer, it's not entirely obvious whether Arjun Sarkaar will be working on one case or multiple cases. While the teaser was more about Arjun's rage as a cop, the trailer showed that the movie wouldn't necessarily be a "whodunnit" kind of film. It falls more into the action genre with investigative elements present, as the director himself confirmed in the press meet.

Now, the real question arises: What if the actual twist in HIT3 was already revealed? If one takes a closer look at the trailer, Nani's eyes look different. As Arjun Sarkaar, he had dark brown eyes, but this changed when Nani donned a white suit and entered a building, transforming the mood of the film into a potential Squid Games zone. Here, Nani had greenish eyes.

Furthermore, when the mother of the missing 9-month-old girl explains the features of Nani (saying that he is around 5'9", 5'10", with white hair on his beard, etc.), is she really talking about Arjun Sarkaar or the killer himself (the other Nani)? Sailesh clarified that the movie is not about who the murderer is but how he actually committed the brutal act. It seems fairly plausible to assume or theorise about Nani's dual roles in the film.

Playing two roles is not new to the Natural Star. With Jenda Pai Kapiraju, Gentleman, and Krishnarjuna Yudham, Nani donned double roles, but only Gentleman delivered at the box office. If he really plays a dual role in HIT3, it will be fascinating to see how Sailesh handles the story as another layer gets added to his cop universe.

Overall, there are a lot of hints from the trailer to say that Nani might be playing a dual role in HIT: The Third Case, and we will have to wait until May 1st to know the actual truth.