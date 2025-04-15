Delhi cop held for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from retired colleague

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a retired colleague who wanted to carry out construction work on the terrace of his house in north Delhi’s Model Town, an official said on Tuesday

ASI Sudesh Kumar Yadav, of Police Station Model Town, was accepting the bribe money from a retired Inspector, a resident of Mahendru Enclave, when arrested by the Vigilance Unit from Model Town police station.

The complainant alleged he was being continuously pestered with a demand for Rs 4 lakh bribe by ASI Sudesh in lieu of permission to carry out repair work in his residential premises.

The house owner gave a complaint to the Vigilance Unit on April 14, wherein he informed that the ASI, along with a beat policeman, came to the site of his civil work and forced it to be suspended.

The complaint said he also met the SHO of Police Station Model Town with his grievance regarding the stoppage of work, but he was asked by the SHO to meet ASI Sudesh.

The retired house owner also provided the Vigilance Unit a pen drive with audio recordings of conversations he had with different police officials of Police Station Model Town, in respect of the bribe demand.

After receipt of the information at the Vigilance Unit, a trap was laid. At about 6.30 p.m. on Monday, ASI Sudesh called the complainant to his room located on the first floor of the Police Station Model Town and demanded the bribe.

After discussion, he accepted the bribe money of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. A Vigilance raiding team, which was observing all the activities from a distance, apprehended ASI Sudesh Kumar Yadav and recovered the bribe money from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) said the ASI was presented in court, and the pen drive shared by the complainant was sent for forensic test.

He said citizens can share any grievance related to misuse of authority by any police personnel, on the Vigilance Helpline Number – 1064 or 011-23417995, 9910641064 (WhatsApp).

