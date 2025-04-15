April 16 holiday for schools or not?

Schools across Assam will remain closed on April 16 in observance of Bohag Bihu, the state’s most celebrated festival and the start of the Assamese New Year. The holiday allows students, teachers, and staff to participate in the week-long cultural festivities.

The Assam government has issued an official notice declaring April 16 as a public holiday for all government and private educational institutions. Some schools may also remain closed on April17, depending on local Bihu events and celebrations.

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is deeply rooted in Assamese tradition. It includes community feasts, folk dances like Bihu Naas, and traditional music. Schools often celebrate Bihu in advance with cultural programs, traditional dress days, and food fairs.

While regular classes will be suspended for the holiday, schools are expected to resume normal operations on April 17, unless otherwise notified by local authorities.

Note: Parents are advised to check with individual schools for any updates or changes in the holiday schedule.