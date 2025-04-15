Good Friday and Easter 2025: Dates, History, and Why It Changes Every Year

Good Friday, one of the most sacred days in Christianity, invites deep reflection on the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Observed as the day of His crucifixion, it marks a pivotal moment in history, a time of sorrow, reverence, and gratitude. This holy day is not only about mourning but also about honoring God's boundless love expressed through Christ’s suffering on the cross.

Key Dates in 2025

Good Friday: April 18, 2025

Easter Sunday: April 20, 2025

Why Is Good Friday Also Known as Holy Friday or Black Friday?

Good Friday is often referred to as Holy Friday or Black Friday, depending on cultural and linguistic contexts.

The term Holy Friday highlights the sanctity of the day and its spiritual significance in Christianity.

Black Friday, on the other hand, captures the solemn mood of the occasion, a day marked by darkness and mourning over Jesus's crucifixion.

In German-speaking regions, it is known as Karfreitag, meaning "Mourning Friday."

The Significance of Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Good Friday

Good Friday honors the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Christians observe this day through prayer, fasting, and solemn church services. It is a day to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus to redeem humanity from sin.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday, also known as Resurrection Sunday, celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after His crucifixion. It symbolizes hope, renewal, and victory over sin and death. For Christians, it is the cornerstone of faith, a confirmation of Jesus’s divinity and His promise of eternal life.

Why Does Easter’s Date Change Every Year?

Easter is a movable feast, meaning its date changes each year. The calculation is based on the ecclesiastical calendar, not the solar calendar. Here's how it's determined:

The Church sets the vernal equinox on March 21.

The Paschal Full Moon is the first full moon after the equinox.

Easter falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon.

This method ensures Easter is celebrated between March 22 and April 25.

Why Do Different Churches Celebrate Easter on Different Dates?

The difference in Easter dates stems from the use of two different calendars:

Western Churches (Roman Catholic and Protestant) follow the Gregorian calendar.

Eastern Orthodox Churches use the Julian calendar.

This usually results in different celebration dates. However, in 2025, both traditions will celebrate Easter on April 20 — a rare and significant alignment.

The Computus: How the Church Calculates Easter

The calculation of Easter’s date involves a centuries-old method known as Computus. This complex process aligns the lunar cycle with the solar year to determine the Paschal Full Moon. Through this method, Easter remains a spring celebration rooted in both tradition and celestial timing.

Good Friday and Easter Sunday are more than historical commemorations — they are profound reflections of faith, sacrifice, and hope. As 2025 brings these two sacred days together on April 18 and April 20, Christians around the world will unite in solemn remembrance and joyful celebration of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.