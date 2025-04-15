Mandira Bedi on 53rd b’day: This year, I just want to be surrounded by my tribe

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) As Mandira Bedi turned 53 on Tuesday, the actress and television presenter said that this year, she just wants to be surrounded by “people who feel like home” to her.

“This year, I just want to be surrounded by my tribe. Family, close friends, people who feel like home—that's the real celebration,” she says.

Her birthday is a quiet one this year, just her children and the people who matter most.

“I’ve always valued connection over everything. Time with my children, conversations that stay with you, memories that don’t need filters—that’s what I’m holding onto.”

Looking forward, Mandira wants to take on roles that challenge her to grow as an actor and is focused on exploring stories that push.

“I’m looking forward to challenging roles and characters, ones I haven’t explored yet. With new mediums, languages, and so much change in content, I am excited to take on roles that are new and different from what I have already played onscreen,” she shares.

Mandira, who has recently become the face of pickleball in India, has worked across Bollywood and South Indian cinema with films like Saaho and her recent Malayalam debut, Identity, alongside Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan.

Mandira gained recognition by playing the title role in the 1994 television show, Shanti. She has also appeared in many Hindi TV serials like Aurat, Dushman, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She was also seen in the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer blockbuster “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” which was released in 1995. The film, which marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, told the story of two young non-resident Indians who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. Mandira played the role of Preeti in the film.

