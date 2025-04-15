AP Rain alert till April 20; Schools Holiday likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain at scattered places in the area up to April 20. Thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph will blow in scattered places over the three areas of North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

As per the IMD, there is likely to be a slight decline in the maximum temperatures in the coming five days. But Senior Scientist S. Karunasagar stated that the maximum temperatures in the State could soar in the coming weeks. Though there is a rain alert there will be no holiday for schools. But if the situation get worsen, there is a high chance there would be a holiday.

Alert Issued

A.P. State Disaster Management Authority requested the people and farmers to be cautious as the sudden rains can occur in numerous places. A cyclonic circulation is present above the central region of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and its surroundings at 0.9 km mean sea level height, as indicated by the IMD's bulletin.

The rain has provided relief in the area, and residents are looking forward to relief from the intense heat. Yet, the IMD prediction of thunderstorms and strong winds has led to worries over damage to crops and property. Farmers and locals are asked to be cautious and vigilant during this time.

Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region saw light to moderate rainfall on Monday, with several places witnessing rain between 10 mm and 30 mm. As per the real-time data available through the A.P. State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Mylavaram and Sunkesula in Kadapa district, Kalumala Doddi and Katikapalli in Chittoor, and Boyalakuntla in Nandyal district witnessed heavy rainfall.

The maximum rainfall was witnessed at Balapanur in YSR Kadapa district, with 32 mm of rain. The rains have dipped the mercury levels, with the highest temperature reported in the State on Monday being 41 degrees Celsius at Kanumukkala station in YSR Kadapa district.

