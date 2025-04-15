TS TET 2025 Notification Released: Apply Online from April 15

The Telangana Department of School Education (TS DSE) has formally announced the TS TET 2025 notification on its portal. The notification consists of the vital dates, qualifications, and examination pattern for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025. Here we will present the complete guide of TS TET 2025 with important dates, qualification requirements, exam structure, and further details.

Important Dates:

The TS TET 2025 online application will open on April 15, 2025, and close on April 30, 2025. Eligible candidates interested in joining as teachers in the state's teaching posts can submit their applications online once the link opens. The TS TET 2025 test will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 15 to June 30, 2025.

Exam Timing

The TS TET 2025 examination will be held in two shifts per day:

Morning Shift: 9:00 am to 11:30 am

Afternoon Shift: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Both papers will be of a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Different notifications regarding detailed time schedules for Paper I and Paper II will be published later.

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria for TS TET 2025 are as follows:

Paper I (Classes I to V):

Intermediate passed with 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/BC/PH)

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or equivalent degree

Paper II (VI to VIII classes):

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) with 50% marks (45% for reserved category)

B.Ed. or B.Ed. (Special Education) degree

The aspirants who aspire to become eligible for the posts of teaching in primary as well as upper primary level must appear for both Paper I and Paper II.

Exam Pattern:

The TS TET 2025 exam is to be carried out in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test shall comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There shall not be any provision of negative marks for incorrect choices. The examination for each paper shall last 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Application Process:

Applicants can register for TS TET 2025 online by visiting the official website, link not available. Online registration would be available between April 15, 2025, to April 30, 2025. Candidates must enter their details, upload documents, and pay the fee online.

Tips for Preparation:

Candidates can follow these tips while preparing for TS TET 2025:

Understand the Exam Pattern: Understand the exam pattern, type of questions, duration, and marking scheme.

Weak Areas : Identify the weak areas and work on them.

: Identify the weak areas and work on them. Mock Tests: Practice mock tests and last year's question papers to understand the exam pattern and difficulty level.

Practice mock tests and last year's question papers to understand the exam pattern and difficulty level. Updated: Keep yourself updated with the latest news and notifications related to the TS TET 2025 exam.

Finally, the TS TET 2025 examination is an essential part of aspirants who desire a career as teachers. The candidate can prepare and enhance chances by knowing the examination pattern, qualification criteria, and significant dates. We believe the above article will give you complete information that helps you to prepare for the TS TET 2025 exam.

