Bournemouth beat Fulham to end six-match winless run

Bournemouth, April 15 (IANS) Antoine Semenyo’s first-minute goal proved decisive as AFC Bournemouth boosted their European hopes with a 1-0 victory over Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

Semenyo’s eighth Premier League goal of the season was enough to snap a run of six top-flight matches without a win for the Cherries.

Bournemouth, who pegged Fulham back to a 2-2 draw late on in the reverse fixture in December, had to hold onto their lead for all but the opening 53 seconds of Monday’s encounter.

The victory takes Bournemouth up into eighth, a place above Fulham and right back in the mix for European qualification, while the Cottagers’ slim hopes of pushing for a UEFA Champions League place have likely been extinguished.

A rapid start saw Semenyo curl a beautiful effort past Bernd Leno following some superb work from Alex Scott.

Evanilson then smashed the underside of the bar before some strong saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga followed in the second half.

Cherries' Brazilian striker thought he had won a penalty with ten minutes to go, but referee Michal Oliver judged that Bernd Leno got the ball – with the VAR confirming the on-pitch decision.

The Cherries earned the three points in the end though, with Andoni Iraola’s side matching their record Premier League points tally of 48, which they set last season.

"Very, very pleased with the performance. I think we needed this performance, defending our own box well, the clearances, the blocks, the basics, the set plays.

"To finish with a clean sheet is so valuable because normally when we create chances we score goals, defensively is where we have lacked something in recent games and today we were very good," Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said after the win.

