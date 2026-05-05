Rain Alert in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: IMD Forecast for Next 3 Days

The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, warning of continued rainfall over the next three days. According to officials, the current weather disturbance is linked to a surface trough extending from Telangana and Rayalaseema down towards the Comorin region.

Due to this system, several districts in Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Areas such as Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and Parvathipuram Manyam are expected to see rainfall activity. Similar conditions are forecast in Tirupati, Chittoor, West Godavari, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts.

Authorities have also cautioned residents about lightning risks, advising people to avoid standing under trees or in open spaces during thunderstorms.

Recent Weather Conditions

On Monday, rainfall was recorded in districts including Prakasam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Tirupati, and Chittoor. Strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 km/h were reported, along with lightning strikes. Weather conditions across the state have remained mixed, with some regions experiencing light showers while others continue to face intense heat.

Krishna district recorded a high of 43.9°C, while temperatures crossed 41°C in 74 mandals. Officials have urged people to remain cautious as heatwave conditions may persist in certain areas despite the rain.

Telangana Sees Hailstorms and Showers

In Telangana, unseasonal rains have already caused disruptions. Several districts witnessed hailstorms on Monday. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted that rainfall will continue for the next three days, accompanied by gusty winds of 40 to 50 km/h.

Rainfall data shows that the Khammam district received significant showers, with Kusumanchi recording 7 cm of rainfall. Mattampally in Suryapet district received 3 cm, while Illandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Huzurnagar in Suryapet, and Vemanpalli in Mancherial each recorded around 2 cm.

The state government has issued advisories urging farmers to stay alert, as these untimely rains may damage standing crops. With more rainfall expected, concerns are growing among the farming community about potential losses.

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