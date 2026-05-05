Tollywood's Big Four Killed O Andala Rakshasi Film, Alleges Sheraz Mehdi

Actor-producer Sheraz Mehdi has expressed strong anguish over what he describes as a “mafia-like system” in the Telugu film industry that is stifling small-budget films. Speaking at a press meet held at the Telugu Film Chamber, he alleged that even the re-release of his film was denied theatre access.

“Good films are being killed. A handful of people are crushing small films. Not a single theatre was allotted in the Nizam region. This is happening systematically,” said Mehdi. He added that he has initiated a legal battle on the issue and has served notices to industry كبار and the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the dire situation, Mehdi remarked that such conditions are unprecedented. “There is nothing like this anywhere in the world. Even in Bollywood, things are not this bad,” he said. He also pointed out that censor board regulations are becoming a burden for smaller films, while additional charges like ADCC fees are further crippling producers.

“Small Films Are a Lifeline for Thousands”

Producer-actor Lion Sai Venkat echoed similar concerns, stating that the attitude of industry كبار has turned into a curse for small films. “Opportunities for small producers are being choked. We will soon resort to hunger strikes and intensify our protest against this mafia,” he warned. He emphasized that small films provide livelihoods to thousands, yet they are being systematically sidelined.

“Media Support Is Crucial”

Actress Madhu, who recently entered Tollywood from Delhi, stressed the importance of media backing. “I am getting opportunities here, but small films need strong media support. Only if small films survive will actors like us have opportunities,” she said.

“Distribution Syndicates Are a Major Obstacle”

Actor and filmmaker Kali Charan pointed out that distribution syndicates and brokers are creating hurdles for the release of small films. “Censorship norms too have become a financial burden. Many small producers like me are facing similar struggles,” he noted.

“Injustice Even in Awards”

Actor-producer Uppu Ramesh alleged discrimination in award processes as well. “We applied for awards for our film Veede Mana Vaarasudu and even paid a fee of ₹25,000. Yet, we weren’t even invited to the awards function. Both the government and the industry are sidelining small films,” he said.

Call for Equal Opportunities

The film team collectively expressed concern that without proper theatre access and fair opportunities, emerging talent will struggle to grow. They urged both the government and industry كبار to ensure equal opportunities and to take immediate steps to protect small films.

About the Film:

O Andala Rakshasi is a Telugu-language romantic thriller directed by and starring Sheraz Mehdi, alongside Vihanshi Hegde and Kriti Verma. The film follows Aadi, a charming yet manipulative man who exploits women for personal gain. As his actions spiral, the narrative takes a dark and suspenseful turn, exploring the consequences of deceit and emotional betrayal.