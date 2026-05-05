Who Dominated the Elections Across States? Here’s the Full Seat Count

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election results have delivered a clear and interesting political picture, with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerging as a strong force in the state.

According to the results, TVK has won 108 seats, making it the leading party in the election. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47 seats. Other parties like Congress managed to win 5 seats, and the PMK secured 4 seats.

In terms of vote share, TVK also performed strongly with around 34.92%, showing wide public support. DMK followed with about 20.6%, while AIADMK secured around 18%. Other parties like Congress, BJP, and smaller regional parties recorded lower vote shares.

Alliance-wise performance also played an important role in the election outcome. The TVK alliance dominated with a significant number of seats, while the DMK and AIADMK alliances trailed behind. In simple terms, Vijay’s TVK has created a strong impact in its first major election, winning the highest number of seats and changing the political dynamics of Tamil Nadu.

In West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party dominated the elections with 206 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats. The Indian National Congress won 2 seats.

In Kerala, the Kerala Congress (M) led with 63 seats, followed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 22 seats, and the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 8 seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] secured 26 seats, while KEC won 7 seats, and BJP managed 3 seats.

In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led with 82 seats, while the Indian National Congress secured 19 seats. The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won 10 seats, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) got 10 seats, and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) secured 2 seats.

In Puducherry, the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) won 12 seats, followed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with 5 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party with 4 seats. Other parties secured 3 seats, while TVK won 2 seats.

Overall, these results highlight varied political trends across states. While West Bengal and Kerala continued with strong regional and alliance-based politics, Assam and Puducherry showed mixed outcomes. However, Tamil Nadu stood out the most, with Vijay’s TVK making a powerful debut and emerging as the single largest party.

In simple terms, the elections across these states delivered different results, but Tamil Nadu became the biggest highlight due to TVK’s strong and game-changing performance.