Vijay’s TVK Makes Powerful Debut with 1.72 Crore Votes and Key Wins

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has recorded a strong performance in the elections, securing a total of 1,72,26,209 votes.

According to reports, TVK achieved an overall vote share of 34.92%, showing significant support from the public. The party also won several seats, marking a notable entry into Tamil Nadu politics.

In the election results, TVK candidates emerged victorious in multiple constituencies. Additionally, the party performed well in many other areas, finishing as runners-up in several seats. TVK chief Vijay, who contested the elections from both Perambur and Trichy East, won both seats with massive margins—1,20,365 votes in the Perambur constituency and 91,381 votes in Trichy East.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also wrested the Sholinganallur Assembly constituency from the DMK. TVK candidate ECR Saravanan defeated the incumbent DMK MLA, Aravind Ramesh, by a huge margin of 96,780 votes.

Overall, TVK’s performance reflects a strong debut in the political arena. The party’s impressive vote count and share indicate growing popularity and a solid voter base across the state.

In simple terms, Vijay’s TVK has made a powerful impact in its first major election, gaining lakhs of votes and establishing itself as a key player in Tamil Nadu politics.