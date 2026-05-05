Vijay-Trisha Wedding Rumours Back

Actor-turned-politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan are once again in the news due to ongoing marriage rumours, especially after recent political developments in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay and Trisha are a popular on-screen pair who have acted together in several hit films. Over the years, rumours about their close bond have often surfaced. These rumours have now become a hot topic again across social media and film circles.

The buzz increased further after reports that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce. As per reports, she made serious allegations, including claims of an alleged relationship between Vijay and another actress.

Although no official confirmation has been given about these claims, many people online have linked these rumours to Trisha. However, it is important to note that these are only speculations and not confirmed facts.

Interestingly, these discussions are happening at a time when Vijay is also making big moves in politics. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has performed strongly in the Tamil Nadu elections, bringing him even more attention.

Adding to the buzz, Trisha was recently seen visiting Vijay’s residence on her birthday, which further fueled speculation about their relationship.

In simple terms, Vijay and Trisha’s relationship rumours have resurfaced due to divorce reports and recent public appearances. However, there is no official confirmation about any marriage, and most of the talk remains based on rumours and social media discussions.