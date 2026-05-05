Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: What Are Vijay’s Options to Form Government?

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu has taken a dramatic turn, with widespread discussions across the country about the remarkable rise of Vijay. In just two years after launching his political party, he has achieved a stunning electoral performance, winning the highest number of seats and emerging as a powerful force. Despite contesting largely on his own, he is now on the verge of सत्ता (power). However, the absence of a clear majority has resulted in a hung assembly, leaving the formation of the government uncertain.

Possible Political Scenarios

1. Alliance with NDA:

The most straightforward path numerically would be joining hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This combination would easily secure a majority. However, aligning with the BJP could damage Vijay’s public image, as he has previously positioned the party as his ideological opponent.

2. Partnership with AIADMK (Without BJP):

Another option is to collaborate with AIADMK while excluding the BJP. This route would allow Vijay to maintain his anti-BJP stance while benefiting from AIADMK’s voter base. However, for AIADMK, exiting the NDA would be a tough call with national-level implications.

3. Forming Government with Smaller Parties:

Vijay could attempt to form a government with the backing of smaller regional parties. This would help him retain an independent image and project a “clean break” from traditional alliances. However, such a government could face instability due to constant pressure from supporting parties.

4. Outside Support from Congress:

There is also speculation that Congress might extend external support by stepping away from its current alliance. This would help Vijay secure the numbers needed to govern while maintaining distance from the BJP. The trade-off, however, could be increased influence of Congress in decision-making.

5. A Rainbow Coalition:

A broader coalition involving smaller parties, possibly with outside support from either AIADMK or Congress, is another scenario. While this would preserve Vijay’s independence, managing such a diverse alliance could prove challenging.

6. Support from DMK:

Though highly unlikely, there is theoretical speculation about support from DMK. Given that Vijay has consistently criticized DMK, such a move could harm his credibility among voters.

What Lies Ahead

With no party securing a decisive majority, unexpected political alignments cannot be ruled out. Amid this uncertainty, Vijay has convened a crucial meeting with all newly elected members of his party. The discussions held in this meeting are expected to shape the next phase of government formation in the state.

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