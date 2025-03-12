Journalist Revathi’s early morning arrest triggers outrage

The early morning arrest of journalists Revathi and Tanvi Yadav has sparked a severe backlash against the Congress government in Telangana.

Reports indicate that around 12 police officers raided Revathi’s house in Hyderabad at approximately 4 am and arrested her for posting a “controversial” video of a farmer on YouTube and social media platforms. In the video, the farmer described the hardships he faced under the Congress regime. The police also reportedly seized the phones of both Revathi and her husband.

Condemning Revathi’s arrest, BRS working president KT Rama Rao sharply criticized the Revanth Reddy-led government.

In a post on X, KTR wrote, “Kya Yahi Hain Aap Ki ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’? @RahulGandhi Ji? Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to the public opinion on the incompetent & corrupt Congress Govt. Last I checked, the Constitution of India, which you regularly hold, upholds Freedom of Speech, Mr. Gandhi.”

Sharing a video of the journalist, KTR termed the arrest illegal and stated that the early morning raid was indicative of the ongoing emergency-style rule in the state.

Stating that she might be arrested, Revathi said in the video, “One thing is clear, Revanth Reddy wants to silence me, threaten me and even put pressure on my family. Let’s see what happens.”

Describing the arrest of Tanvi Yadav as “atrocious,” the former minister said, “The arrest of journalists who posted a video of a farmer expressing the hardships he faces under the Congress government is the culmination of this government’s restrictive rule.”

KTR further emphasized that the media is not free under this government’s rule, questioning Congress senior leader and former national President Rahul Gandhi: “Is this the constitutional rule you are talking about?”

KTR demanded that the Revanth Reddy government immediately halt these attacks and the filing of illegal cases against media and social media voices aimed at covering up the government’s failures.