Bank Holidays on March 13 and 14 for Holi, Holika Dahan in these cities!

The colors festival, Holi, is looming near, and banks in different cities will remain shut on the occasion of Holi and Holika Dahan on March 13 and 14, respectively.

Bank Holidays on March 13 and 14

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank branches in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand will be shut on March 13, 2025, for Holika Dahan. However, bank branches in Gujarat, Orissa, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Assam, Hyderabad (AP & Telangana), Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar will be closed on March 14, 2025, for Holi.

Holi and Holika Dahan Celebrations

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated on the second day after Holika Dahan. The festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated with a lot of fervour throughout India. People come together to play with colours, gift each other and relish traditional foods.

Other Bank Holidays in March 2025

March 7: Chapchar Kut in Mizoram

March 13: Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala in Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala

March 14: Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland

March 15: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Manipur

March 22: Bihar Diwas in Bihar

March 27: Shab-I-Qadr in Jammu and Kashmir

March 28: Jumat-ul-Vida in Jammu and Kashmir

March 31: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan in all states/UTs except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh

Weekend Bank Holidays in March 2025

March 2: Sunday

March 8: Second Saturday

March 9: Sunday

March 16: Sunday

March 22: Fourth Saturday

March 23: Sunday

March 30: Sunday

Kindly note that bank holidays can vary depending on different states and territories. It's always best to contact your nearest bank branch to confirm holidays and working days.

