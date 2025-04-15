TSPSC Group-1 Exam: BRS Kaushik Reddy Demands CBI Probe

BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy has demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Group-1 recruitment exams. He claimed that a massive scam had taken place in the conduct of these examinations.

Speaking at a press conference held at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, Kaushik Reddy said, “There has never been an instance in Indian history where candidates received different hall tickets for prelims and mains. That’s where the scam began. While only 21,093 candidates appeared for the exam, results were announced for 21,103. How did 10 extra candidates appear? The youth of Telangana deserve an answer.”

Exams: Backdoor routes to success?

He further pointed out discrepancies in job allocations: “Out of 10,000 candidates who appeared from certain centers, only 69 secured jobs. Meanwhile, from just two centers with 1,494 candidates, 74 were selected—most of them from centers numbered 18 and 19. In one shocking instance, a Congress leader’s daughter-in-law topped the ST category. Of the nine candidates who wrote the exam in Urdu, seven were selected. Why are BJP leaders silent on this clear scam?"

He continued, "When a paper leak occurred during the BRS government, we cancelled the exams immediately. Back then, BJP leaders created a huge stir. Why aren’t they demanding cancellation now? Are the Congress and BJP colluding?” he questioned.