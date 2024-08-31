August 31 to September 3: IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana

Brace up for more rains in the coming days. A well-marked low-pressure has intensified into a depression on Saturday morning and the weather department predicted that it will likely move in a west or northwest direction.

In view of rapidly changing weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a red alert for Telangana state. The weather report forecasts heavy rainfall from August 31 to September 3. Hyderabad is witnessing a continuous downpour since Saturday morning.

According to the IMD-H, heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall is expected at several places including Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Nalgonda districts on Sunday.

As of now, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 627.6 mm and with the latest prediction, the Telugu state will record a significant increase in the amount of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari is taking necessary steps to prevent loss of life and property as the weather department has predicted heavy rains over the next few days. She held a teleconference with the District Collectors at the Secretariat on Saturday and directed them to take necessary preventive measures in light of the expected heavy rainfall. The high-ranking official also ordered the GHMC officials to keep monitoring the open manholes during the rainy season.



