April 19 Hyderabad Weather: Rains and Thunderstorms Expected This Evening

The Indian Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has issued a warning for continued rainfall in several districts of Telangana today. The Centre forecasted that Hyderabad will experience rain this evening, similar to yesterday’s rainfall. In addition, areas including Medak, Medchal, Sangareddy, and Siddipet are expected to receive rain within the next hour.

While this forecast brings some relief to people struggling with the intense heat since the morning, the untimely rainfall is causing significant concerns for farmers. Crops in these districts have suffered considerable damage due to the unexpected showers, further escalating the challenges for the agricultural sector.

The rain is expected to offer some relief from the ongoing heatwave, providing a cool respite for the residents of the affected areas. However, the unseasonal nature of the rain is proving detrimental to crops, with farmers worried about the potential long-term effects on their produce.

The Indian Meteorological Centre has urged the public to stay informed about the weather updates and to take necessary precautions, especially in the rain-affected regions.