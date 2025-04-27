Retaliatory actions against Pak reflect India’s strong policy against those promoting terror: Raksha Khadse

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, reacting to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, said on Saturday that India's retaliatory actions against Pakistan reflect the country’s strong policy against those promoting terrorism.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a programme organised by FICCI in Mumbai, the Union Minister stated, "The incident that happened in Kashmir has been condemned by our country and also all over the world, because Kashmir is an integral part of India.”

“You can see that after the abrogation of Article 370, the people of Kashmir have witnessed a new revolution. Tourism in Kashmir has increased a lot in the last few years. The central government has implemented many schemes there, which have benefited the local people. The people of Kashmir should get the full right to development,” she told the media.

Minister Khadse further said, “The Government of India is thinking that Kashmir should move forward on the path of progress in step with the rest of the states. The central government has implemented many schemes for the development of Kashmir, the benefits of which are reaching the local people. But this terrorist attack has once again raised questions of security. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister have taken a tough stand on this incident and assured action.”

The Union Minister stated that there have also been reports of some people being asked about their religion in this attack, which is a matter of concern.

“Such incidents have to be taken seriously and everyone has to respond to it unitedly. India has further tightened its policy against terrorism.”

Responding to the retaliatory actions initiated by India, like suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and cancellation of the visa of Pakistani nationals, Khadse said that these steps reflect India's strong policy against those promoting terrorism.

The Union Minister also spoke on the programme organised by FICCI in Mumbai.

She said, “The main objective of this programme was to promote women empowerment and rural development.” Minister Raksha Khadse expressed happiness on attending her first FICCI programme and said that this platform is important for the progress of women and the development of the country.

