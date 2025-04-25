Sarangapani Jathakam US Premiere Report

After the underwhelming Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali (2022), director Mohana Krishna Indraganti returns with Sarangapani Jathakam. The film features prominent cast like Priyadarshi, Avasarala Srinivas, Roopa Koduvayur, Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Viva Harsha, Vennela Kishore. Priyadarshi recently scored blockbuster with Court movie and is hot under the heels of success. Whether Sarangapani Jathakam is a Mohan Krishna's comeback or another misstep remains to be seen. Stay tuned for the full report.

What’s Sarangapani Jathakam About?

The film opens with Saranga (Priyadarshi), a man whose life revolves around astrology—a belief he’s clung to since childhood.

US Premiere Report: Sarangapani Jathakam is dated film. The film feels like the shoot was done ages ago and released now. Yes, it's that disjointed. Full review coming soon.