Pak Army's small arms firing at some places on J&K LoC, India retaliates

Jammu, April 25 (IANS) Pakistan Army has resorted to small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been effectively responded to by the Indian Army.

Indian Army said, “Small arms firing at some places on the LoC were initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties. Further details are being ascertained.”

Tensions between the two countries have risen to a new high after the brutal killings of 26 civilians by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

In his first reaction after the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that terrorists, their handlers and backers will be chased and avenged to the ends of the earth.

A massive anti-terrorist operation continued in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam for the 4th day to trace and hunt down the terrorists responsible for civilian killings.

In other anti-terrorist operations, one soldier was killed on Thursday in a gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists in Udhampur district.

The Army said that based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched on Thursday in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. “One of our braveheart sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts. Operations are going on”.

Another encounter started on Thursday in the Kulgam district between the security forces and the terrorists.

The operation against the terrorists started with the exchange of gunfire, but since Friday morning, no exchange of gunfire has been reported.

Security forces launched another operation in the Poonch district against terrorists on Thursday.

Three operations are presently going on in addition to the massive anti-terrorist operation in the Pahalgam area to trace and hunt down terrorists responsible for the Baisaran meadow massacre.

The Baisaran meadow operation is tech-assisted using drones, helicopters, electronic equipment and sniffer dogs. The security forces have been given clear orders to hunt down the killers who killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited ground zero to convey a powerful message to the perpetrators of the Baisaran meadow massacre. India reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack by suspending the Indus Water Treaty signed by the two countries in 1960. The Attari border crossing has been shut. Pakistani nationals have been asked to vacate within 48 hours, while the staff of India’s High Commission in Pakistan has been reduced to 30 per cent. The military attaché of the Pakistan High Commission has been declared persona non grata.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.