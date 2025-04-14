Telangana 7-Day Weather Forecast - April 14 to 20: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely in Several Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a short-term weather alert for Hyderabad, forecasting light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in multiple parts of the city within the next 40 minutes.

Localities under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits — including LB Nagar, Kapra, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Osmania University, Cantonment, and Patancheru — are likely to experience the downpour.

Telangana Weather Alert: April 14 to April 20

According to the latest Forecast and Farmers Weather Bulletin from the IMD, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected at isolated places across Telangana until April 20.

April 14 (Today): Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (up to 30 km/h) are likely in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Nagarkurnool districts.

April 15: A Yellow Warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and surrounding districts. Gusty winds (30–40 km/h) with lightning are expected.

April 16–20: Light to moderate showers and thunderstorms may continue in isolated pockets across the state.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures are projected to rise by 2–3°C over the next three days.

IMD Advisory:

Commuters are advised to plan their travel with caution.

Farmers should avoid harvesting or drying crops in open fields.

Residents are urged to remain indoors during lightning or storm alerts for safety.