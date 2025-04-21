Hyderabad Weather: Daytime Heat and Evening Rains to Continue Till April 23

Hyderabad is experiencing mixed weather conditions, with hot days and evening rains. Yesterday (April 20), the maximum temperature in Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts recorded 39°C, and it is expected to rise further, potentially reaching 42°C over the next few days.

According to IMD Hyderabad, light to moderate rainfall is likely in various parts of Telangana for the next three days. These rains could be accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph), especially in the evening.

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts, including Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.

While the daytime heat will remain intense, the evening rains will bring some relief. However, the sudden weather changes are raising concerns among farmers about potential crop damage.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid exposure to the sun during peak hours, and be prepared for unexpected weather shifts in the evening. This mixed weather pattern is expected to continue until Wednesday, April 23.