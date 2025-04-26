Sarangapani Jathakam BO Collection: Priyardashi's Movie Opens to Disastrous Numbers, Collects Just Rs.50 Lakhs!

The story of Sarangapani Jathakam's release has been interesting. Initially slated to release during the Pushpa-2 wave, the movie has been pushed back, and they have finally locked the summer season as the perfect time for its release. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics on Day 1, the Sarangapani team anticipated a boost in collections later in the day.

But that didn't happen, as Indraganti Mohanakrishna's comedy caper is en route to becoming a disaster at the box office. The movie's team did everything they could to promote the film with witty interviews, but it looks like the audiences weren't aware that a movie was releasing this Friday. The distributors are already warning that the film must perform better over the weekend, or else it will be a significant financial loss for everyone involved.

On Day 1, Sarangapani Jathakam earned a meager Rs.50 lakhs, and the result shows the amount of interest that audiences have in the movie. Owing to the positive reviews, there are chances of the movie picking up pace on the second day, but chances of a miraculous recovery seem impossible at the moment.

Day 2 trends will give some hope to the makers, but it remains to be seen how positive a recovery the film will make in the next two days. You can watch Sarangapani Jathakam in the theaters.