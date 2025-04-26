Pawan Kalyan’s ₹170 Crore Remuneration for Ustaad: Not Justifiable?

Tollywood actor and AP's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has completely sidelined his acting projects to focus on the responsibilities that come with being a politician. Currently, three movies are awaiting the Dep.CM's approval for their release dates. Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was announced eons ago, has been facing release issues for so long that fans have lost complete hope in the film.

If fans and Pawan Kalyan have decent hope for any film, it's Sujeeth's OG. Many reports suggest that Pawan appreciated Sujeeth's concept and repeatedly requested additional dates to meet his filming obligations. Even then, the film's shooting remains unfinished, and the young filmmaker eagerly awaits confirmation of Pawan's participation.

With the above two films not even having an ounce of clarity on when they are going to end, Pawan Kalyan has another film lined up in his kitty for long, and that is Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The movie is an adaptation of Vijay's blockbuster 2016 Tamil hit Theri, and there was a time when it was almost confirmed that the film would not be released.

There are reports circulating that Pawan Kalyan has demanded a staggering Rs. 170 crores from the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. This is a huge amount considering the actor's market in the Telugu states and the fact that he has not yet delivered a single 100 crore film at the box office, leading some to opine that it's not justifiable at all.

However, rumors are circulating that Mythri Movie Makers are more than prepared to invest the necessary funds to secure Pawan's involvement, and recently, producer Ravi Shankar affirmed that the film will undoubtedly be released. Pawan will reportedly complete the shoot for Ustaad this year, and the makers are planning to release the film in 2026.

Pawan Kalyan's movies guarantee a good opening, but the actor has time and again failed to deliver a proper blockbuster. So, if Rs. 170 crores is actually what Mythri Movie Makers are paying Pawan, Ustaad might have to be considered a risky venture even before its completion.