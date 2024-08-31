AP: Heavy rains pound Vijayawada, NTR districts, woman killed in rockslide

Heavy rains continue to lash several districts of Andhra Pradesh as a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal near north Andhra Pradesh has intensified into a depression. The India Meteorological Department has warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea.

Vijayawada is witnessing heavy rains. Several low-lying areas in the city are filled with water. The water-logged streets have led to significant traffic disruptions across the city. At several places, motorists were seen struggling to pass through the flooded streets.

As the city continues to receive heavy downpour, the civic officials have closed the Durga Temple ghat road. Gusty winds have uprooted several trees and triggered a rockslide in Sunnapu Battila Centre killing a woman and injuring five others. Three people who were trapped under the debris have been rescued by the police officials. The employees of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) were seen cutting down the branches of the fallen trees and clearing the road for vehicular traffic.

Several mandals in Krishna district have recorded the highest rainfall. Similarly, heavy rounds are pounding NTR and Godavari districts. Due to incessant rains, the school education department has declared holiday for both the government and private educational institutions in Visakhapatnam, NTR and Anakapalli districts.

RED ALERT FOR COASTAL AP:

Massive Rains Lashing In Parts Of Eluru,Krishna,NTR(#Vijayawada), Ubhayagodavari,Konaseema,Guntur Districts.More Rains Possible In These Regions During Next 48Hours.Stay Safe.#AndhraPradesh #Andhrarains pic.twitter.com/YQd5VzXfcf — ANDHRA WEATHER (@Andhra_weather) August 31, 2024

