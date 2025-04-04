Heavy Rains Lash Telangana and AP: Weather Change in Telugu States

The Telugu states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing contrary weather, with some districts under a heatwave and others receiving moderate to heavy rains. The unstable weather has left people confused, with some places witnessing blistering heat and others basking in the pleasant rains.

In Andhra Pradesh, a few districts are facing a heatwave, with the temperature going very high. But other districts are experiencing moderate to heavy rains, which have provided relief to the public. Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, and Nellore are some of the districts that have seen rainfall over the last 24 hours.

At the same time, Telangana's Warangal and Mahaboobnagar districts have been hit by heavy rains, disrupting normal life. The rains are likely to persist in the next few hours, with a possibility of heavy rains in Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Karimnagar, Badradri, and Mahaboobabad districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a rain warning for some of the districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until April 6. But even with the uncertain weather, there will be no holiday tomorrow.

People are requested to remain indoors when it rains heavily and not venture out unless absolutely necessary. The authorities are also making necessary arrangements to ensure that the rains do not lead to any significant disruptions.

The uncertain weather in the Telugu states reminds us of the changing climate patterns and the importance of being ready for any contingency. Keep an eye on updates on the weather, and be safe!

Also read: Telangana Rain alert till April 6; Holiday tomorrow?