India, Pakistan will 'get it figured out,' says Trump on border tensions

Washington, April 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump refused to be drawn into India-Pakistan border tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, stating that the two countries will "get it figured out one way or the other."

Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan in his first term; however, on Friday, he refused to repeat that offer when asked by a reporter during a news gaggle on his way to Rome to attend Pope Francis' funeral, if he was concerned and if he was going to speak to the leaders of the two countries.

There have been "tensions on that border for 1500 years," he said, rhetorically exaggerating the history of the border dispute. "But they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I'm sure that I know both leaders."

India has historically chafed at outside mediation in any border dispute, neither with Pakistan nor with China. However, Pakistan has. It's now clear if it has sought intervention this time, but Trump's first-term offer came in response to a very public request from then-Prime Minister Imran Khan during an Oval Office press interaction between the two leaders.

New Delhi had politely but firmly declined Trump's offer then.

In his second term, Trump offered to mediate the border dispute between India and China during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February visit to the White House. The Indian delegation turned it down once again.

Although the American President showed no desire to offer a mediation role this time, he and his officials have been quick to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and offer India support in fighting terrorism. Trump called Prime Minister Modi just a few hours after the attack to extend his condolences and support, with the White House addressing the attack in a suo motto statement shortly before.

Tulsi Gabbard, the director of US national intelligence, on Friday extended her condolences and support for India's efforts to "hunt down" the perpetrators of the attacks.

"We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack," she posted on X.

