Horrifying attack, predominately against Hindus: US religious freedom commission on Pahalgam assault

New York, April 26 (IANS) The head of the US International Religious Freedom Commission has condemned the terror strike in Pahalgam as a "horrifying attack, predominately against Hindus."

In a statement on Friday, the commission's Chair, Stephen Schneck, said, "This horrifying attack, predominately against Hindus, marks a blatant and egregious targeting of individuals based on their religious beliefs."

"We urge authorities to hold those responsible for the attack accountable while also taking measures to prevent retaliation against Kashmiri Muslims," he said.

The commission noted that the "perpetrators reportedly asked their victims to recite an Islamic verse (and) those who were unable to recite it were killed."

"We are deeply concerned by the explicit targeting of Hindus and other non-Muslims," said Vicky Hartzler, a member of the commission.

"We urge the US government to continue to deepen its leadership and engagement on religious freedom to ensure that all individuals are able to freely practice their faith without fear of attack or retribution," she added.

"In addition to redesignating Pakistan a CPC, USCIRF recommends the (US) State Department lift the existing national security waiver to allow the administration to take legally mandated action to uphold religious freedom," Asif Mahmood, another member of the commission, posted.

On April 22, terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), carried out a massacre in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The attack led to the deaths of 25 tourists and a local, sending shockwaves across the country.

In response, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced a series of stringent measures in response to the attack.

These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, expulsion of Pakistan's military attaches from New Delhi and a reduction in diplomatic staff at both High Commissions.

