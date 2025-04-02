April 3 to 5 Rain alert for Karnataka with Thunderstorms and Winds!

The Karnataka State Weather Department has also warned of rainfall with gusty winds from April 3 to 9. This warning is in the wake of cyclonic circulation strengthening over the Bay of Bengal. The weather department has foretold that the coastal, southern interior, and northern interior parts of Karnataka will experience rain during this duration.

The Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts, as well as the Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi coastal districts, are most likely to be impacted. Yellow alert has been sounded in the districts from April 3 to 5, meaning that the public should be ready for possible disruption of regular life.

Besides these districts, the northern interior districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri will also receive rainfall. The public has been cautioned by the meteorological department to take precautionary measures in light of the anticipated rain.

The anticipated rainfall is expected to provide relief to the state, which has been witnessing dry weather for weeks. But the public is requested to exercise caution and take proper precautions to stay safe during the rain.

The meteorological department will also keep an eye on the weather condition and give updates as needed. The public is urged to keep listening to local news and weather updates for the latest.

Precautions against the anticipated rainfall include:

Avoid going to the affected areas except where necessary

Maintain a safe distance from flood water and do not wade through flooded areas

Do not use electrical appliances during the rain

Have emergency supplies, including food, water, and first aid kits, on hand

By doing so, the public can ensure their safety throughout the anticipated rainfall.

