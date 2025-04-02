Jay Soni on becoming the first digital Jockey in Gujarat: Excited to go back to my roots

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actor Jay Soni has expressed his excitement about becoming Gujarat's first digital jockey, marking a significant milestone in his career.

In a recent statement, Soni shared his enthusiasm about the new role, saying he is thrilled to return to his roots and connect with his audience in a fresh and innovative way. Expressing his excitement, Jay Soni shared, “Gujarat holds a special place in my heart, and I'm thrilled to share its vibrant energy and spirit with a wider audience.”

“This is my first stint partnering with a radio platform, and I am happy that it's with BIG FM, as I get to take stories beyond the mic, onto screens, streams, and straight into people’s daily lives. As a digital jockey, I am excited to go back to my roots and bring to the forefront local stories, delving into the state’s rich heritage while redefining how people experience content,” he added.

As BIG FM’s first digital jockey, Jay will share the untold stories of Gujarat with a wide audience. From exploring the state’s rich cultural and historical legacy to delving into its heritage, the actor will cover every aspect of Gujarat’s vibrant identity.

Meanwhile, Jay Soni is known for his work in Hindi television. He rose to prominence with his role in the show “Sasural Genda Phool” alongside Ragini Khanna. The popular family drama also featured Supriya Pilgaonkar. Soni was also a contestant on reality shows like “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5” and “Nach Baliye 7.” He made his digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's web series “Twisted 3.”

Jay has also appeared in popular shows like “Baa Bahoo Aur Baby,” “Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan,” “Santoshi Maa,” “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,” “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

He was last seen in the Star Plus show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” where he played a cameo role of Abhinav Sharma.

