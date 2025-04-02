‘Top Gun’, ‘Batman Forever’ star Val Kilmer passes away at 65

Los Angeles, April 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Val Kilmer, who has essayed many iconic characters like Bruce Wayne in ‘Batman Forever’, Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone‘s ‘The Doors’ and starred as a tubercular Doc Holliday in ‘Tombstone’, has passed away in Los Angeles.

His daughter Mercedes shared that the cause was pneumonia, reports ‘Variety’.

He was 65. He had been battling throat cancer for several years. Kilmer’s representatives did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

As per ‘Variety’, the baby-faced blonde actor had a solid run as a leading man with a volatile reputation in the ’80s and ’90s, starring in ‘Top Gun’, ‘Real Genius’, ‘Willow’, ‘Heat’, and ‘The Saint’.

He returned briefly to screens in 2022’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ although he could no longer speak due to his cancer.

The cause of his demise was told by Mercedes to ‘The New York Times’.

In 2021, a documentary on his life, ‘Val’, was released. His son provided the actor’s voice and the film utilized hundreds of hours of video he had recorded over the years, giving a revealing look at the sets he worked on and showing the actor to be an introspective thinker with an artist’s soul.

Kilmer took over from Michael Keaton for Joel Schumacher’s 1995 ‘Batman Forever’, receiving mixed reviews for his take on the Dark Knight. He was replaced by George Clooney for 1997’s ‘Batman & Robin’, a notorious flop that nearly killed the franchise. The New York Times said of ‘Batman Forever’, “The prime costume is now worn by Val Kilmer, who makes a good Batman but not a better one than Michael Keaton”.

After reportedly turning down a role in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Outsiders’, Kilmer broke out with a starring role in 1984 spy spoof ‘Top Secret’, in which he played a rock star and sang his own songs. Following his turn as a brainy college student in the 1985 sci-fi comedy, ‘Real Genius’, he became a major star, appearing opposite Tom Cruise in the worldwide hit ‘Top Gun’.

