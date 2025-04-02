CPI(M)’s 24th party congress begins in Madurai, veteran leader Biman Bose hoists flag

Chennai, April 2 (IANS) The 24th Party Congress of the CPI(M) commenced on Wednesday in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, with senior leader Biman Bose hoisting the party flag at the historic Tamukkam Ground.

The city has been transformed with red flags and festive decorations, reflecting the celebratory mood of the CPI(M) cadre. Madurai holds a unique place in the party’s history -- it hosted the 3rd Congress of the united Communist Party of India in 1953 and later the 9th Congress of the CPI(M) in 1972.

With the 24th edition now underway, Madurai becomes the only city in India to host the CPI(M) Party Congress three times. The party's Congress will be formally inaugurated by CPI(M) Politburo Coordinator Prakash Karat, with former Tripura Chief Minister and Politburo member Manik Sarkar presiding over the session.

Leaders from allied left parties, including CPI General Secretary D. Raja, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, RSP General Secretary Manoj Bhattacharya, and Forward Bloc General Secretary G. Devarajan, will also address the party elected representatives.

One of the highlights of the Congress will be a seminar on “Federalism is India’s Strength”, co-hosted on Wednesday by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The Party Congress will continue until April 6 and will witness significant leadership changes.

Seven Politburo members -- Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Subhashini Ali, B.V. Raghavulu, Manik Sarkar, and G. Ramakrishnan -- will step down due to the party’s age cap of 75. Interestingly, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is 79, will continue in the Politburo after receiving an exemption -- as he had during the previous Congress.

A new General Secretary will be elected during the session. Sources within the CPI(M) indicate that senior leader M.A. Baby from Kerala and Ashok Dhawale from Maharashtra are the frontrunners for the post.

The Congress is being attended by 881 delegates, including 80 observers, with Kerala contributing the largest group of 175 members. Adding a cultural flavour to the event, special invitees include actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani, and Prakash Raj, as well as acclaimed filmmakers Vetrimaran and Mari Selvaraj.

Artists from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana will also perform during the Congress.

For the first time in the history of the CPI(M) Party Congress, a real-time translation system has been introduced to bridge language barriers among delegates from various states. Key reports, including the credential report, will be presented digitally, and delegates have been advised to carry Android devices for smooth access.

In Tamil Nadu, the CPI(M) has two Members of Parliament and two Members of the Legislative Assembly functioning in alliance with the ruling DMK.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.