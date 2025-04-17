AP Rains Forecast - April 17 to 21: Thunderstorms with Lightning Predicted

Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience thunderstorms and rising temperatures from April 17 to 21, according to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a press release on Thursday, the IMD said isolated thunderstorms with lightning are expected in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema over the next five days. Along with thunderstorms, gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h may occur in some areas.

The department also warned of a gradual rise in daytime temperatures. From April 17 to 21, maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2 to 4°C in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP, and by 2 to 3°C in Rayalaseema.

Despite the stormy conditions, the IMD stated that there will be no major change in temperatures between April 21 and 23.

Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and high heat periods.