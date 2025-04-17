Sanjay Dutt points to difference in working culture in Bollywood over decades

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘The Bhootnii’, has pointed out the difference in work culture of the film industry over the decades.

The actor recently spoke about his co-actors in the film, and how things have changed for the actors of the younger generation.

He said,”The young stars in the film are all extremely talented and they have been cast because they nailed the audition. Of course, there is a big difference between then and now. Today’s stars have the advantage of having a bound script with their dialogues being given to them much in advance”.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyouncik and Aasif Khan.

He further mentioned, “We didn’t have that luxury. Today the industry functions very differently. Actors have a lot of advantages whether it’s resting in vanity vans between shots or having an entourage which caters to every need, we worked very differently”.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt had confirmed working with his brother from another mother, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at the trailer launch of ‘The Bhootnii’. The actor also mentioned that the film will be an action entertainer.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘The Bhootnii’ had recently unveiled the first track from the movie titled ‘Mahakal Mahakali’ that has perfectly resonated with the audiences.

‘The Bhootnii’ is a horror action-comedy. Its release date was recently changed. The film is presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures. A Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.

A Zee Studio Worldwide release, the highly anticipated movie will now release on May 1, 2025 in theatres.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.