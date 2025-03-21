March 21 - 25 Heavy rain alert for Telugu states; no holiday announced!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh between March 21 and 24, which is a relief for the populace suffering from the blazing heat. The weather department issued a weather warning, adding that the rain would be preceded by thunderstorms and gusty winds. As the Telangana SSC examinations have started today, there is a high chance that there won't be any holiday tomorrow in case of rain.

In Telangana, the rain would be expected in a few districts, such as Hyderabad, from March 22-24. The weather office forecasted light to moderate rainfall in the state, with heavy rain expected in parts. The rain should lower the temperature, giving relief to the masses.

In Andhra Pradesh, rain is likely to fall in many districts, such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, between March 21 and 24. The weather agency has forecasted light to moderate rain in the state, and heavy rain in some places. The rain will lower the temperature, giving relief to the populace.

The meteorological department has instructed individuals to exercise caution while it rains, as thunderstorms and strong winds are likely to follow the rain. Individuals have been instructed to remain indoors during the rain and not travel to the affected region.

The rain is likely to provide respite to people struggling under a sweltering heat in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh. The temperature across the two states has been high over the last few days with the mercury having risen to 40 degrees Celsius in many areas. The rain is likely to reduce the temperature and provide respite to people.

