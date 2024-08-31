Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How to perform Ganesh pooja at home!?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 is just around the corner, falling on September 7 this year. This festival, also called Vinayaka Chavithi, is celebrated on the occasion of Lord Ganesha's birthday. Lord Ganesha is the god of prosperity, wisdom, and good luck, whose festival or puja is celebrated first. This festival is celebrated for ten days, and he is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 date and time:

This year, the festival of Ganesh Utsav will be observed from September 6 through September 17. According to Drik Panchang, this year's shubh muhurt to bring Lord Ganesha home is from 3:01 PM on September 6 to 5:37 PM on September 7.

How to perform Ganesh Pooja at home?

Welcome Ganesha:

Make sure everything in your household is tidy before Ganesh Chaturthi arrives. Get up early and have a sacred bath on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is a joyous and revered holiday. Every family member has to share in the duties, do the puja as a group, and ask for his blessings.

Get the Ganesh idol:

You can get a Ganesh idol, photo, or any form of the god for the Ganesh Pooja. Place the idol in the Pooja room or decorate a tidy place to place it. During this ten-day celebration, people look for a new idol to employ for rituals and prayers.

Set the Lord Ganesha pooja altar:

Plan your Lord Ganesh seating either at the home's ordinary puja altar or on a higher platform. Draw a rangoli before the altar. Lay a decorative cloth across the platform. Put the Ganesh statue or picture on the puja altar.

Ganesh Pooja:

Coconut or gingelly oil can be used to light a lamp. Before the altar, gather the family members and light incense sticks.

If the material of the idol is appropriate for water use, one can give it a holy bath. Sandal paste, coconut water, honey, rose water, panchamrit, and other ingredients can be used for this purpose. After taking the sacred bath:

Wipe the deity with a fresh cloth.

Adorn the picture of Ganesh with sandal paste, red clothes, decorations, garlands, flowers, and accessories.

Offer flowers at the feet of the statue or picture while chanting the Ganesh mantras.

Offer Prasad:

After performing the pooja, offer Lord Ganesha's favourite food, prasad. Offer coconut and fruits to the lord. Sing some Ganesha songs and burn camphor at the altar. Ask for the blessings of Ganesha, the Lord. Give the prasad to the guests and family members.

