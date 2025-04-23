AP 10th Class Results 2025 released: Check your results at bse.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has officially announced the AP SSC 10th Result 2025 today, April 23, 2025, at 11 AM. Around 6.5 lakh students who wrote the AP SSC exams, which took place from March 17 to March 31, 2025, can now view their results online.

How to check AP SSC 2025 Results?

To view your results, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to the official BSEAP website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Class 10 (SSC) Results" tab.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the space given.

Step 4: Your AP 10th Class Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

You can also obtain your results through SMS by sending "SSC Roll Number" to 55352. Results are also available on DigiLocker.

Understanding Your Results

Grading System : The AP SSC Result 2025 adopts a grading system based on CGPA marks ranging from 10 to 2, where A1 is the highest grade and E is the lowest failing grade.

: The AP SSC Result 2025 adopts a grading system based on CGPA marks ranging from 10 to 2, where A1 is the highest grade and E is the lowest failing grade. Passing Marks : The students must score a minimum of 35% marks to pass the examination.

: The students must score a minimum of 35% marks to pass the examination. Supplementary Exams: Students who do not clear the examination can take compartment examinations, expected to be conducted in June 2025.

Tips for Students

Download and Save: Download and save a copy of your AP SSC Result for future use.

Verify Details: Verify your results for correctness and inform your school authorities about any discrepancies.

Career Options: Investigate different courses, streams, and career opportunities after clearing 10th class. Opt for job-oriented short-term courses, skill development courses, or intermediate courses.

Revaluation: If you are not happy with your marks, you can opt for revaluation or recounting by going to bse.ap.gov.in.

All the best!

