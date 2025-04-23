April 25 to June 15: Summer Holidays Declared in Chhattisgarh

In a move to safeguard the health and well-being of students, the Chhattisgarh government has announced summer holidays for schools in the state. The state school education department has issued an official order, stating that the summer vacation will begin on April 25 and last until June 15.

Early Start to Summer Break

The state government has decided to announce the summer holidays ahead of time considering the current heatwave situation prevailing in the state. Many areas of Chhattisgarh are reeling under a temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius and Raipur witnessed a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The Raipur meteorological centre has issued a forecast of heatwave for scattered areas of north and central Chhattisgarh for the next three days.

Chief Minister's Appeal

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged students not to venture out in the blistering heat, drink enough water, and indulge in creative pursuits at home during the holidays. He also urged students to make the most of their holidays and be healthy.

Applicability of the Order

The order announcing summer holidays is enforceable on all government and non-government schools of the state. But it has been clarified that the order will not be enforced on teachers, and they will carry on with their work as it was before.

Reason Behind the Decision

The government has taken the decision to announce the summer holidays in advance to avoid causing any negative effect on the health of the students because of the increasing temperatures and heatwave situation prevalent in the state. The government is doing everything in its power to promote the health of the students, and this decision is one step in that direction.

Enjoy Your Holidays

The holiday season during summer will give students a much-needed break from the routine academic schedule, and they can make the most of this time to unwind, revive, and pursue various creative interests. Parents can also help their children take appropriate precautions to maintain their safety and health during the holidays.

