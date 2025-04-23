Olmo strike sends Barcelona seven clear in La Liga

Madrid, April 23 (IANS) Dani Olmo's second-half goal allowed FC Barcelona to extend its lead at the top of La Liga to seven points over Real Madrid with a 1-0 win at home to Mallorca.

Barcelona dominated the game, but was denied time after time by a magnificent display from Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman, who made a string of excellent saves.

With the Copa del Rey final on Saturday and Robert Lewandowski injured, Barca coach Hansi Flick brought Hector Fort into defense, while Eric Garcia started in midfield, and there was a rare appearance for Ansu Fati in the starting 11, reports Xinhua.

With a slightly makeshift defense, Barcelona looked slightly vulnerable in the opening minutes but quickly took control, with Pedri controlling everything in midfield.

Chances began to rain down on the Mallorca goal, but Roman consistently kept the ball out, and when he was beaten, Gavi saw his effort bounce back off the post, while Ronald Araujo side-footed wide when he looked certain to score and Ansu Fati also missed the target.

Another series of chances saw the ball ping around the Mallorca penalty area, with Lamine Yamal and Fort both seeing shots blocked from close range.

Mallorca will be frustrated that, after some first-half defensive heroics, Barca went ahead in the first minute of the second half, with Olmo timing his run to arrive in space and score with a shot into the corner that gave Roman no chance.

Cyle Larin caused problems for the Barcelona defense, sending a couple of headers over the bar and stretching the defense with his willing runs, but the best chance in the second half fell to Yamal. Pedri slipped him through on goal, but Roman made himself big to make a vital block.

Roman then blocked twice from Pau Victor and saved another effort from Fermin Lopez that looked destined for the back of the net as Barca searched for a second goal in the closing minutes.

Earlier in the day, Valencia and Espanyol drew 1-1 in a game that edges both sides closer to ensuring their places in the top flight next season.

Javi Puado opened the scoring for Espanyol in the 40th minute from a narrow angle, but man of the match Javi Guerra saved a point for Valencia after the break as he latched onto a through ball and slotted home.

Real Madrid visits Getafe on Wednesday, while Atletico Madrid faces Rayo Vallecano on Thursday.

