Telangana Weather: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 3 Days Due to Heatwave

Telangana will face extreme heatwave conditions over the next three days, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned. Daytime temperatures are expected to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than normal, with some areas likely to cross 44°C.

On Wednesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for all districts in Telangana, which will remain in effect until Saturday. People are advised to avoid going outdoors during the daytime unless absolutely necessary.

Districts like Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Jagtial are expected to see the highest temperatures. A special alert has been issued for these areas.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Talamadugu in Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 44.7°C, followed by Menoor (Kamareddy) at 44.5°C, and Pembi (Nirmal) at 44.4°C. Asifabad reached 44.2°C and Kotgiri (Nizamabad) saw 44°C.

In Hyderabad, the heatwave is also severe. L.B. Nagar recorded 42°C, while Jubilee Hills saw 42.1°C. Average temperatures in areas like Uppal, Hayathnagar, Saroornagar, Rajendranagar, Musheerabad, and Amberpet were around 41.6°C.

Sadly, due to the intense heat, 19 people have died from heatstroke in the past three days across the state. Authorities urge the public to stay indoors during peak hours and take all necessary precautions.